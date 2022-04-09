The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) on Saturday, April 9, announced that it has identified highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a commercial poultry flock in Barron County.
DATCP and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) are working with animal health officials on a joint incident response. Birds on the property will be depopulated to prevent spread of the disease.
This is Wisconsin’s fourth detection of HPAI among domestic flocks. In an effort to prevent spread of the disease, DATCP issued an order on April 7 immediately suspending poultry shows and exhibits through May 31, 2022. Poultry owners are asked to continue using strong biosecurity practices and, when possible, move birds indoors.
To report increased mortality or signs of illness among domestic birds, contact DATCP at (608) 224-4872 (business hours) or (800) 943-0003 (after hours and weekends). Signs of HPAI in infected birds include:
Sudden death without clinical signs
Lack of energy or appetite
Decrease in egg production; soft, misshapen eggs
Purple discoloration of wattles, comb, and legs
Difficulty breathing
Runny nose, coughing, sneezing
Stumbling or falling down
Diarrhea
