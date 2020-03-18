Residents living in and around Barron can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening.
Barron Foursquare Church will host the community event on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at 916 East Division Ave. in Barron.
Screenings can check for:
The level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for heart disease, stroke and overall vascular health.
• HDL and LDL cholesterol levels.
• Diabetes risk.
• Bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis.
• Kidney and thyroid function, and more.
Screenings are convenient and accessible for those with wheelchairs and those with trouble walking. Free parking is available.
Packages start at $149, but consultants will work with you to create a package that is right for you based on your age and risk factors. A Wellness, Gold Membership Program is also offered, which allows customers to get all the screenings they need now, but pay $19.95 a month. Call 1-877-237-1287 or visitwww.lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.
