Due to the death of Terry Henck, County Board Supervisor in District 27, there is a vacancy on the Barron County Board of Supervisors, according to Dee Ann Cook, county clerk.
The County Board is seeking applicants to fill the seat from now until the April 2020 general election.
The appointment is available for anyone who resides in the district (see map) and is at least 18 years of age.
To apply for appointment to fill the balance of the term that, email a letter of interest to County Board Chair Louie Okey, at louie.okey@co.barron.wi.us, no later than Monday, Sept. 9, 2019.
Henck, 57, died Wednesday, Aug. 7, at his Cumberland area home. A veteran of nearly 20 years on the Board of Supervisors, Henck served on the County Board Highway and Property committees.
According to obituary information appearing in the Aug. 14 News-Shield, Henck worked to help create annual County Highway Department “township days,” held at Barron at the Highway Department garage.
