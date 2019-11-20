The third annual Barron County Youth Talent Show will be held Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at the Barron Area Community Center starting at 7 p.m. The Barron High School Music Department will be hosting this talent competition, which is open to all area performers ages 5 to 18 years old. The overall goal of the event is to promote the development of local Barron County students and bring communities together while raising money for the Barron High School Band and Choir future performance trip.
This is an excellent opportunity for all Barron County area students to come together while providing participants with performance and adjudication opportunities and trophies. Trophies will be awarded to the top scorer and runner-up act in each of the three groups. A grand prize will be awarded to the highest overall scoring act. Acts can consist of any talent from singing to playing an instrument to dance, comedy, juggling gymnastics, poetry and any other talent you may have! Audition sign-ups are Dec. 1 through Jan. 4, and all information can be found online at www.barron.k12.wi.us. Click on the link “Barron County Talent Show.”
