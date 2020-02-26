Laura and Anthony Magana of Cumberland, Wisconsin, are parents of the first baby born in the new Family Birth Center at Mayo Clinic Health System — Northland in Barron. The new birth center opened Feb. 14, and Amelia Ann Magana was born Monday, Feb. 17, at 8:35 p.m.
The couple had a chance to tour the new center on Saturday, Feb. 15, before Laura went into labor early on Feb. 17. Little did they know that they would be the first to put it to use.
“It’s so nice. The room is really big, and we’re the first people to use it,” Laura Magana says.
After around 19 hours of active labor, Amelia was delivered by cesarean section.
“We were really excited,” Laura Magana says. “We just wanted to meet her. She’s beautiful.”
Amelia’s dad, Anthony Magana, agrees.
“She gets whatever she wants,” he says.
Amelia weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces and was 19¾ inches long at birth.
The new Family Birth Center features larger birthing suites, where moms stay through labor, delivery, recovery and postpartum care. Each room includes a whirlpool tub and shower, as well as a convertible couch for a support person to spend the night. Other features of the birth center include a large nursery for newborns who need special attention or close monitoring; a locked unit with an infant security system; several pain management options; and teleneonatology services, so neonatal providers can consult by video directly with a neonatologist at Mayo Clinic in Rochester should the need arise.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.