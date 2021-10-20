Henry Repeating Arms, one of the country’s leading firearms manufacturers, is expanding its operations with an 84,000 square foot building on 13.5 acres in Ladysmith.
Rusk County had a signed purchase agreement for the building in the city at 800 Gustafson Rd. with an entity affiliated with Henry. The building had been owned by the county and formerly was home to Conwed and Owens Corning.
The site is located less than an hour away from the company’s 140,000 square foot headquarters in Rice Lake. The new facility will employ more than 100 people in the Rusk County area within three years, company officials said in a Tuesday statement.
The new property gives the company a total of 350,000 square feet of manufacturing space with more than 600 employees to support its “Made in America, Or Not Made at All” motto.
“The facility will initially be machining parts for the company’s lineup of more than 200 models of rifles and shotguns,” officials said.
The additional Ladysmith acreage also allows for future expansion.
“Staking our flag at a new facility is the beginning of another exciting chapter in our company’s history, and we are wasting no time prepping the building for our machines,” said Andy Wickstrom, President of Henry Repeating Arms.
The expansion accommodates strong demand for the company’s growing product lineup.
“We thank the state of Wisconsin and Rusk County officials for keeping the door open for us, and we look forward to adding members of another great Wisconsin community to our family,” Wickstrom said.
Rusk County Coordinator Andy Albarado said area officials are excited to see Henry Repeating Arms make a commitment to Ladysmith and Rusk County.
“They are an employer we are eager to see grow in our community for years to come,” Albarado said.
Details of sale were pretty straightforward, according to Albarado.
The county sold the property to Henry Arms for $1.75 million.
Henry Repeating Arms employs over 550 people and operates two manufacturing facilities totaling more than 250,000 square feet. The company headquarters is located in Rice Lake, and a second manufacturing facility is located in Bayonne, N.J.
Henry Repeating Arms is a firearms manufacturing company. As of 2019, Henry Repeating Arms ranked in the top 5 of U.S. long gun manufacturers, and eighth overall in total firearms production, manufacturing over 300,000 firearms annually. The company is the leading lever action manufacturer.
The company manufactures rifles and shotguns. It produces a broad range of lever action rifles in both rimfire and centerfire calibers,
Henry Repeating Arms was started by Louis Imperato and his son Anthony Imperato in Brooklyn, N.Y., in 1996. The first model produced was the Henry H001 Lever Action .22 and the first shipments were made in March 1997.
