Students, teachers and administrators at Prairie Farm School played host to Dr. Jill Underly, State Superintendent of Public Instruction, during a nearly hour-long visit Friday morning, March 11, 2022.
Underly and Deputy State Superintendent John Johnson conferred with school administrators, visited classrooms, and checked out everything from a live online group study session to works of art and a freshly-baked pie in the Family and Consumer Science classroom.
“She was in the area to attend a CESA (Cooperative Educational Service Agency) meeting and had heard some great things about (the Prairie Farm School District’s) test scores,” Tom Rich, Prairie Farm district administrator, said.
According to a statement released by Underly’s office on Monday, March 14, “there are so many great things happening at Prairie Farm School, so I was eager to visit and see those things firsthand and hear the academic success stories from students and teachers at the school.”
Jeni Fossum, director of pupil services, said Underly and the Prairie Farm staff “discussed the celebrations that occur in Prairie Farm on a daily basis through relationship building, extracurricular achievements, our wonderful school report card and the endless dedication put forth by our staff on a consistent basis.”
Fossum said Underly and Johnson “also asked us to share some struggles that have been in play this school year. We (talked about) the difficulties that came along with COVID and also the consistent struggles we have had in maintaining full staffing levels.”
Underly was elected April 6, 2021, succeeding former State School Superintendent Tom Evers after he was elected governor. Her educational background includes undergraduate, master’s and doctoral degrees from, respectively, Indiana University, Purdue University and the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
She has been involved in Wisconsin public education since 1999, from classroom teaching through a six-year stint as superintendent of the Pecatonica School District. She has worked at the state level for five years.
