Barron Spotlighters will hold their annual Awards Banquet in the large pavilion at the Anderson Park in Barron on Tuesday, July 23.
The event will start at 5 p.m. with a meet and greet, followed at 6 p.m. with a meal of pulled pork, sweet corn, potato salad and beans presented by David Blumer, concessionaire extraordinaire.
The awards program will commence approximately at 7 p.m. where all the “bests” for the 2018-19 season will be recognized. Included in the mix are Best Show, Best Set, Best Costuming, Best Male Lead, Best Female Lead, Best Supporting Actor and Actress, Best Supporting Cast Member in a Minor Role and People’s Choice for both shows.
All are invited, and the cost is $5 for each person with children under five getting in free. For information or to make a reservation, call 715-537-9212 or email barronspotlighters@gmail.org.
