The Women of the Barron First United Methodist Church have been working and planning for their annual Mercantile Fund-raiser all year, which will be held Saturday, Nov. 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church. The past two months have brought women together for work sessions in crafts, food preparation, card making and other sale items. Woman with special skills have been recruited to teach others.
The present FUMC was built in 1957, replacing a building on Division Ave. An expansion was done in 1994. The facility has served the community in many ways as a meeting place for Kiwanis, Scouting, school activities and hospital services. It has been available for weddings and funerals for all Christians.
Funds raised by this year’s Mercantile will be used for the remodeling of the BFUMC kitchen as well as other local worldwide needs.
The Mercantile is an “Old Time” store selling all kinds of things for all ages of people. The mercantile stores were a meeting place to socialize as well as purchase household goods. News-Shield ads, posters and radio news list many of the items that will be one sale.
