A two-vehicle crash last January near Chetek that took the life of a 46-year-old man has resulted in a charge of homicide by vehicle through the use of a controlled substance, according to a complaint filed today, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Barron County Circuit Court.
The complaint alleges that defendant Edward J. Wakefield, 54, 250 Creek Ave., Dallas, had methamphetamine in his bloodstream when the sport utility vehicle he was driving rear-ended a semi tractor-trailer truck on County Hwy. I, between Chetek and Dallas, on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.
Robert J. Warnecke, 46, of Dallas, who was a front-seat passenger in the defendant's vehicle, sustained fatal injuries in the crash.
