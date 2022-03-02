Barron residents Leonard and Elsie Splett stand next to their restored Farmall tractors (versions B and H, respectively) in a photo appearing in the Wisconsin Agriculturist Magazine in June 2018. The Spletts, both of whom are now deceased, were 91 and 89, respectively, when the photo was published. The tractors have been in continuous family ownership since they were new 74 years ago (the B tractor) and 71 years ago (the H model tractor). Photo contributed