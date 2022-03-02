The death of Leonard Splett, on Feb. 14, 2022, at the age of 95, ends a chapter in Barron County history that began, almost literally, in the days when horsepower was the most important source of energy on the family farm.
A longtime Almena area resident, whose family still owns and grows crops on the home farm, Splett was part of a generation of Barron County dairy farmers who shaped the culture and economy of the region. But, even now, as the small family dairy farm fades into history, Splett’s legacy will continue to enrich the lives of students and farmers alike, according to sources contacted for this story.
Collaboration and fundraising
Splett, whose obituary appeared in the Feb. 16, 2022, issue of the News-Shield, will continue to be remembered for decades of involvement with agriculture, education, youth, and soil conservation, sources said.
Former Barron High School ag instructor Keith Kolpack remembered how Splett was able to accomplish his goals by collaborating with others.
“Leonard worked closely with Arnold Cordes, former Wisconsin State FFA Advisor,” he said. “Leonard was an instrumental part of the beginnings of the Wisconsin FFA Foundation, along with former Farm Tech Instructor Gary Solum of Turtle Lake.
“Leonard was an ardent supporter of the Barron High School Agriculture Program,” Kolpack added. He judged speaking events and gave advice on program activities and events.”
Splett and Stan Bergum served as co-superintendents of the Crops Tent at the Barron County Fair, Kolpack said.
“Giving 4-H and FFA youth the opportunity to show their efforts in their work in crops and soils was important to him.
In 1991, Splett helped coordinate the effort to start the Barron Education Foundation, according to a June 2013 News-Shield story published when he retired from the foundation board at age 86. The story said Splett worked with several individuals to help get the foundation started, including:
• Dr. Milton Kier, former Barron Area School District administrator.
• Wayne King, Barron Electric Co-op member service director.
• Robert Peterson, president of Sterling Bank.
The foundation began by awarding a single $300 scholarship. But by the time Splett left his leadership position nearly a decade ago, the foundation had already awarded a total of 671 scholarships totaling nearly $500,000 – a process that continues to the present day.
Splett’s daughter-in-law, Kathy Splett, a University of Wisconsin-Extension worker for Barron County, listed others with whom her father-in-law worked on various projects, including former county Ag Agent Don Drost, Kolpack, Barron Education Foundation member Sue Hanson, Natural Resources Conservation Service agent Pat Richter, and Salem Lutheran Church member Paul Millerman.
Splett’s 30 years of work with the Soil Conservation Service continue to bear fruit, according to the Feb. 16 obituary.
“The farmscape of Barron County was his canvas,” the story said. “And (while) employed with the Soil Conservation Service, (Splett) painted it footstep by footstep, laying out contours, contour strips, waterways, terraces, and ponds. His land stewardship ethic remains etched across the county.”
A tradition slips into history
Barron veterinarian Don Peterson, a decades-long friend of Splett, said that as much as he loved dairy farming, Splett was a realist who understood the approaching end of the small family dairy operation.
“He recognized that was coming,” Peterson said Tuesday, March 1. “He knew that unless you were born or married into (farming), you couldn’t afford it. He was on the Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board for a number of years (and he) could see this happening all over the state.
“Small family farms are a part of our culture, and Leonard was sad to see it leave,” Peterson added. “But by same the same token, change is inevitable.”
In Barron County, the small family dairy farm was a staple part of the economy “for about a century and a half, if that long,” Peterson continued.
“That was changing even when I came here in 1972. Back then, the county had 1,700 farms. We worked with a number of farms that had 10 to 15 cows, and 50 was big. Compare that to today; there are less than 100 active dairy farms in the county, and someone with a herd of 50 to 100 cows is looked on as very small. The biggest farms have up to 3,500 cows, but on a national level, 3,500 is small.”
Vintage tractors
Barron County’s agriculture may be changing, but its history and tradition is not, and Leonard Splett’s vintage tractors are a tribute to that history.
“When Leonard was able to drive, he was out there every day,” Peterson said. “’The boys need help!’ That’s what Leonard would say.
“When he went out to the farm, the primary thing he did was to be there, especially springtime, which was tractor driving time,” Peterson added.
With the help of their sons, Kevin and Nate, Leonard and Elsie Splett restored two Farmall tractors that have been in continuous family ownership for well over 70 years.
According to a News-Shield story from June 2018, the Spletts’ tractors were featured in a May 2018 issue of the Wisconsin Agriculturist Magazine.
Written and submitted to the magazine by the couple’s son, Nate Splett, of Bloomer, the story included information on Elsie Splett’s 1950-vintage Farmall H and Leonard’s 1947 Farmall B.
“Both machines were purchased new by (the couple’s) respective fathers,” the story said. The Farmall H model was built from 1939 through 1953, and the Farmall B was built from 1939 through 1947.
“Travelers on U.S. Hwy. 8, just west of Almena, may see either the Farmall B or H raking hay – both of them a bit more shiny than they once were,” the story added.
