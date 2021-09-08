DNA for Genealogists will be presented by Mary Garner Metzger for the Blue Hills Genealogical Society’s Monday, Sept. 13, meeting, which will be held at the Barron Senior Center, 12 N. 3rd St., Barron at 6:45 p.m. and is free and open to the public.
Mrs. Metzger is a long time genealogist and family historian with paternal roots in Barron County. She is a former teacher and social worker who retired to Cumberland from the Green Bay area in 2005. She will be discussing in non-technical terminology her experience with commercial DNA products. These include Ancestry, Family Tree DNA, and 23andMe. Similar DNA products, known to participants in the audience, may be discussed if time allows.
DNA information, combined with family records and research, can be an important tool for family search. Family historians will be encouraged to use DNA as an adjunct to the written record already accumulated.
DNA can be useful for certain health research. Other information to be discussed include types of DNA, migration patterns, ethnicity, possible relative contacts with other individuals with similar DNA, and some possible pitfalls.
Mrs. Metzger was raised in Ames, Iowa, and came to the Green Bay area as an adult. She holds a B.S. from Iowa State University, Ames and Masters from UW-Milwaukee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.