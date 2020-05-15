The Barron County Sheriff's Department has reported the arrest of a 32-year-old Barron-Maple Grove firefighter on arson charges.
Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald identified the arrested man as Justin Cloud, Barron. He said Cloud is being held in the Barron County Jail on three counts of arson and three additional counts of reckless endangerment.
The suspect is believed to have set three grass fires within the past month in the Barron-Maple Grove Fire District, the sheriff said.
"Cloud did respond to one of those fires as a fireman," Fitzgerald added.
Read the May 20 News-Shield for further details.
