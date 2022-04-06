Editor’s Note: This article is part of a series of profiles of local veterans. The News-Shield is highlighting one veteran per month for their service to the country and the community. National Vietnam War Veterans Day was March 29.
Roger Bender has lived in many towns between Minnesota and Wisconsin. But with every move he found a home as part of military veteran groups.
Bender and his wife, Kay, have now lived in Barron for more than a decade since Roger retired. Bender is Chaplain at the Barron VFW and also a member of the American Legion, including a role on the Barron County American Legion Council.
The Benders are both from Spring Valley, Minnesota, located south of Rochester.
Bender enlisted in the Army in September of 1967. He initially joined a specific program but later went into the Armored division instead.
He completed basic training at Fort Polk in Louisiana and Advanced Individual Training at Fort Wolters in Texas. He then went to Fort Knox in Kentucky for Armor School.
Bender ultimately gained the rank of sergeant. He ranked among the highest in his class of 50, and was one of two deployed to Vietnam.
“But it turned out alright,” said Bender. “It was good duty.”
Bender was stationed at Camp Enari in the central highlands in the 10th Armored Calvary, 2nd Platoon.
“A helicopter dropped me off on a hill and they told me someone would be along shortly,” said Bender.
He waited several minutes before an armored personnel carrier came rumbling up the hill.
“I rode on an armored personnel carrier until a tank came available for me to command,” he said.
Later, after R&R, Bender served as acting first sergeant for a troop at Fire Base Oasis.
“They needed someone with enough stripes and enough guts to tell people to get to work,” he said.
Bender did see some limited combat, including at the Oasis base.
“We were attacked by a large unit of enemy. They broke through our lines. But they never got back out. It was kind of a suicide mission for them,” said Bender.
Otherwise, his fast-moving armored unit was only shot at occasionally, “to let us know they were there,” said Bender.
Bender was involved in bridge security at Kon Tum and would provide security for engineers along highways.
“No one was really interested in attacking engineers,” he said.
Bender also accompanied scouts and infantry on short missions during the day.
“We were beating bush out, going out and looking around,” said Bender. “It was really interesting what I learned from those infantry troopers.”
Bender recalls a few wildlife encounters in Vietnam. He had a pet “banana cat,” adding that many servicemen loved to have pets to cuddle during their time there. One day some of them picked up a leopard cub. Of course, it wasn’t long before they heard its mother growing from the bush. Bender took it upon himself to take the cub and set it on the edge of the forest. He watched as its mama came and grabbed it and was gone in a flash.
On his R&R, Bender enjoyed touring Japan. He was also in awe of the scenery of Vietnam.
“It’s got to be one of the most beautiful countries,” said Bender, who particularly enjoyed swimming in the clean waters of the Kon Tum River when he was off duty.
He recalled times looking at the country’s beautiful mountains, forests and rivers and thinking to himself, “Why are we fighting?”
In 1969 when there was a large drawdown of troops, Bender was pulled out of duty 17 days early. He was quickly on a plane back to the United States and on to Rochester.
It happened so fast Bender didn’t have time to make arrangements to get back to Spring Valley. But a woman from his hometown recognized him in Rochester and asked if he wanted a ride.
“I said ‘Yes, ma’am,’ and threw my bags in the trunk,” Bender recalled.
Bender went to work for Skelgas—now part of Ferrellgas—which led him to live for some time in Rochester, Red Wing, River Falls, Sparta and Ladysmith.
Along the way he joined the Army National Guard, and put in another 17 years of service.
When his job in Ladysmith was eliminated, Bender went to work for the state in Weights and Measures.
Meanwhile his son Jim was attending Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College (now Northwood) in Rice Lake. He ended up meeting his future wife, Pieterke Workman, and staying in the area.
So as Roger was closing in on retirement, his wife, Kay, informed him they would be moving to Barron. They also have a daughter, Jackie, living in Crystal, Minnesota.
They closed on a ‘dilapidated’ house on Monroe Avenue in 2010, fixed it up and it has been home ever since.
Through the years Bender has been involved in American Legion and VFW at multiple posts, including in leadership positions.
Bender said being a leader is a lot of work, but also rewarding.
“You gotta have fun too,” he said. “We spend so much time trying to do things, but you have to remember to have fun with each other.”
He has been an honor guard member.
“I’ve helped bury a lot of people in my lifetime. Some are a little tougher to handle,” said Bender. “But that’s really what our organizations are about—taking care of other people.”
