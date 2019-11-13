A Barron County resident and US Air Force veteran who died leaving no next of kin will be laid to rest at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at the Northern Wisconsin Veteran Cemetery near Spooner, thanks to fundraising led by the Barron County Veteran’s Service Office.
According to Tami A. Inman-Stoker, assistant veteran’s service officer, the county was recently notified of the death of Paul A. Shockley Jr., who passed away Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2019, at Rice Lake, at the age of 81.
“We are using different sources to help pay for the funeral, and to make sure that this veteran will have a great and an awesome farewell,” Inman-Stoker said in an email sent Friday, Nov. 8.
She said that Skinner Funeral Home, Cumberland, will provide the necessary services. The event will include a funeral and a military honor guard.
Inman-Stoker said Shockley served in the Air Force from Sept. 19, 1955 through June 29, 1958, and was discharged as an Airman Second Class.
