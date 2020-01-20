The Dunn County Sheriff’s Department has released the name of a 78-year-old man found dead in a home in the town of Colfax Wednesday evening, Jan. 15, 2020, and the identity of a 51-year-old man suspected in his murder.
In a press release issued shortly after 1 p.m. today, Friday, Jan. 17, the victim was identified as Edward J. Styer. The suspect is identified as his son, Gary E. Styer. Both victim and suspect resided in rural Colfax.
Sheriff Kevin Bygd said Gary Styer has been arrested on a tentative charge of first-degree intentional homicide. The suspect was scheduled to make a court appearance at 1:15 p.m. Friday.
According to Bygd, investigators learned that in the morning hours of Jan. 15, Gary Styer allegedly used a blunt object to cause the death of his father. The suspect remained in the home with until later in the day, when he drove to Eau Claire and disclosed to an acquaintance that something had happened in the house.
Evidence is still being gathered in this case as the investigation continues, Bygd added.
Follow the News-Shield website and read the Jan. 22 edition of the newspaper for further details.
