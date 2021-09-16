Police report that warrants were issued for two suspects in the deaths of four people whose bodies were found near Ridgeland last weekend.
The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office’s reports that late Wednesday, Sept. 15, warrants were issued for two suspects in connection with this homicide case.
One of the suspects has been arrested on our warrant by St. Paul Police Department and is being held in the Ramsey County Jail. The suspect arrested is Darren Lee McWright (Osborne), 56, of St. Paul, Minnesota.
The other suspect, who has not been arrested, is 38-year-old Antoine Darnique Suggs. Suggs is believed to be in the St. Paul/Minneapolis area.
Any information as to the whereabouts of Antoine Suggs can be called into your local law enforcement agency or that information can also be provided to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office at 715-232-1348. The Dunn County Sheriff's Office tip line is 855-TIP-DUNN (847-3866).
Suggs should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.
