Rice Lake Police were called Monday, June 7, to check on the welfare of a person and discovered that person had been deceased inside a residence for a lengthy period of time, according to a news release from the department.
The release stated:
At approximately 4:51 p.m. officers responded to 303 Reuter Avenue to check on the welfare of a person after a neighbor reported smelling a very strong odor coming from inside the house.
With a search warrant, officers entered the house and discovered a person identified only as E.K. deceased in the living room, and the victim’s wife, C.K. seated in a recliner near the body. She was extremely intoxicated and repeatedly told officers that E.K. was sleeping
E.K.’s body was in a later stage of decomposition, and it was apparent to officers that he had been dead for a lengthy period of time. Rice Lake Fire Department assisted in the removal of the body.
Police initiated a death investigation, and an autopsy was performed by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office in Ramsey, Minnesota. The medical examiner reported no apparent signs of foul play. However, the cause and manner of death are pending.
No criminal charges will be filed against C.K., and the death is not considered suspicious.
Police said C.K. had convinced herself that E.K. was sleeping.
The Barron County Department of Health and Human Services was been notified of C.K.’s level of intoxication and concerns about her ability to care for herself.
Police did not identify the residents of the home, but property records indicate that the home is owned by Ervin Keeley and Christina Keeley.
