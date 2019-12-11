The First Baptist Church in Barron announces two coming Christmas programs. A Family Christmas program will be held Sunday, Dec. 15, beginning at 10 a.m. The service will include carols, specials and readings followed by treats and coffee, tea and cold drinks. All are welcome.
A Christmas Carol service will be held Sunday, Dec. 22, beginning at 6 p.m. Come and enjoy the music and the meaning of Christmas. The service will last approximately one hour.
Persons with questions should call Pastor Lunde at 715-205-8212.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.