Barron County Highway Department is engaged in road construction east of Dallas on County highways A and I during Oktoberfest, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Dallas.
According to County Highway Commissioner Mark Servi, “Dallas Oktoberfest” signs will be posted to show motorists how to get around the construction zones.
Signs will be at the following locations:
• Hwy. I and 22 3/4 Street, with a right directional arrow.
• 22 3/4 Street Hwy. D, with a left directional arrow.
• Highways D and O, left arrow.
• Highways O and U, left arrow.
To the west of Dallas on Wisconsin Hwy 25, there is a barricade on the shoulder of Hwy. A that says, “Road Closed 6 miles Ahead”. Additional signing will also say “Road Open to Dallas.”
