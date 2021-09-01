The 29th annual Exeland Trout Festival, sponsored by the Exeland Rod & Gun Club, will be held over Labor Day weekend — Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 3 - 5. Admission to get on the Sports Center grounds is proof of a $3 Trout Fest button. The button is good for all three days. This year’s festival motto is “Tackle the Dream!”
Sept. 3
Festivities begin Friday at the Sports Center at 5 p.m. with a trout fish and chips basket as the night’s specialty. The meal is available at Rod’s Bar & Grill. Sign up for the cribbage tournament is at 5 p.m. with a $10 entry fee per team. Play begins at 5:30 p.m.
The men’s 8-team double elimination softball tournament kicks-off with a 5:45 p.m. game.
Everyone is welcome to play on the Bean Bag court during the evening. Presentation of the Medallion Hunt winner is at 7 p.m. DJ music will be played throughout the activities.
At 7:30 p.m., Chris Kroeze, the most popular singing artist in the area and former star of the television show “The Voice”, shares his music. Fans are urged to bring lawn chairs. A spectacular “Fireworks Show” will follow the performance at 10 p.m.
Sept. 4
Appropriately, Saturday’s events start with a trout fishing contest. Registration is on Main Street. The contest begins at 7:30 a.m. and concludes at 11 :30 p.m. Entry fee is proof of a Trout Fest button. Contest is for brook trout only with trophies awarded to the top three spots.
The Dave Lindau Memorial pancake breakfast is from 7:30-10:30 a.m. inside the Exeland Rod & Gun Clubhouse.
Main Street will be busy Saturday morning beginning at 8 a.m. Rummage, craft, garage sales, and a bake sale will be taking place on the sidewalks. If you have a craft booth or other items to sell, just show up, find a spot on the street, and start selling. There is no fee to any vendor. If you haven’t gotten a ticket for the many raffles going on, look for the Rod & Gun Club display table. Take a chance at winning an ATV, deer rifle, canoe or a cash prize.
This will be the fifth year of the Trout Fest offroad bike ride through the Blue Hills. The 27-mile loop goes through some of the most beautiful country northern Wisconsin has to offer. All ages are welcome but you should be in good physical shape to venture on the challenging route. Registration is at 8 a.m. on Main Street and the ride begins at 9 a.m.
The 5K Run/Walk is back. Registration will take place alongside the bikers at 8 a.m. This event will also start at 9 a.m. Award and shirts for the top spots in each division. When the gun sounds, it should be exciting to watch all of the bikers and runners travel down Main Street at the same time.
Follow the many sporting events taking place at the Sports Center. Enjoy watching the softball tourney (9 a.m. start) and volleyball tourney (11 a.m. start).
The 32-team co-ed Bean Bag Toss tournament registration is at 10 a.m. with action beginning at 10:30 a.m. The entry fee for the two-person team is $20 per team with 100% payback. The top six spots will receive cash. There are only a few spots left. To reserve a place in the tourney you can call (715)943-2242.
The Methodist Church famous Salad Luncheon begins at 11 a.m. at their church. Inflatable games will be scattered on the grounds to entertain the kids. A wrist band needs to be purchased to get into the games. Kids can also take advantage of the wiffleball field.
Stop at one of the Rod & Gun Club’s concession stands or visit a vendor for a wide variety of choices.
At 12:30 p.m. in the pavilion stop and listen to the music of the Gators, one of the most popular bands in the area. Four hours of great music.
At 1 p.m. the Texas Hold’em Tourney begins at the Sports Center. Registration starts at noon. Call (715)943-2200 if you would like to pre-register.
Don’t miss out on Cow Pie Bingo or playing horseshoes on the open-court throughout the afternoon.
At 5 p.m. a new Trout Festival queen will be held crowned. Seventeen teenage girls are competing for this year’s prestigious title. One of the 20 little girls competing for the Little Princess will also be crowned at this time. This might be the biggest festival pageant in the state!
At 5:30 p.m. the Exeland Rod & Gun Club will make a little boy and girl happy when they draw to give away two free bikes and some fishing poles.
Sept. 5
Sunday’s events continue in the morning at 7:30 p.m. with the pancake breakfast at the Rod & Gun Clubhouse located at the Sports Center. Blueberry pancakes are the specialty.
Breakfast concludes at 10:30 a.m.
The second day of the softball tourney continues at 9 a.m. at the Sports Center. At high noon the “Joe Trcka Memorial Parade” will move down Main Street. There are 75 units expected so plenty of candy will be tossed to the kids. If you have unit you would like to enter show up at Swan Creek Park between 11-11:30 a.m. This year’s grand Marshal is Loretta Goin, a longtime supporter of all Exeland events.
After the parade it’s back to the Sports Center to be part oft he many ongoing events including the finals of the volleyball tournament. Kids can enjoy the inflatable games or even a ride in the little train.
At 1 p.m., a delicious chicken dinner will be available at the new food shelter. Plus, a lot of other good food will be available all day in the pavilion.
At 2 p.m., the Jump River Valley Mow Masters lawn mower races will take place at the club’s race track located southwest of the pavilion. Don’t miss the exciting “dash-for cash” race!
If you want to stay near the pavilion and enjoy good food and cold beverages you can listen to the music of the popular “Man2Man” band. The music will go from 1:30-5:30 p.m.
At 5:30 p.m. in the pavilion, all of the drawings will be held for the raffle prizes will be held. Cash, a 4-wheeler, canoe, gun and kid’s bikes will all be given away at this time.
Come, join the fun and help Exeland celebrate the 29th annual Trout Festival. For more info you can call (715) 943-2242.
