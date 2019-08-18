A teen male was killed when a tree fell on him in Prairie Lake Township, according to Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald.
A 911 call around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16, said a male was injured in the 600 block of 19th Street.
Chetek Ambulance Service, Chetek Fire Department, Chetek First Responders and Barron County sheriff's deputies responded to the scene. Life Link III helicopter was called but later canceled. The Barron County Medical Examiner's Office responded shortly after 4 p.m.
Fitzgerald said said people were cleaning up trees damaged by storms earlier this summer.
"Preliminary investigation shows the teen was assisting in storm clean up with a large group of people, when he did not see a tree coming down and it stuck him," Fitzgerald said. "Life-saving measures were attempted but the teen passed away at the scene."
Family notification had been made, Fitzgerald said. At this time it was not known where the teen was from and was not from the local area.
This story will be updated as more information is gathered.
