Barron County high school students are invited to participate in an annual scholarship competition sponsored by the Wisconsin American Legion.
Known under the title of the American Legion Americanism & Government Scholarship Program, the program is open to any student in grades 10, 11 or 12 in any public, private, parochial or home school within the state of Wisconsin.
Eligible students are tested on their knowledge of federal, state and county governments, the U.S. Constitution, and flag etiquette.
The test can now be taken online. It consists of 50 true/false, multiple choice, matching questions and an essay question that must be answered in order to qualify for the scholarships. Students are not allowed to use outside resources for answers while they take the test.
Students can only take the test once a year, but eligible students may participate during all three years in high school.
The test can be taken March 9 through 20, 2020.
To register, go to www.wilegion.org.
Winners will be chosen by the Americanism Committee of the American Legion, Department of Wisconsin. In all 33 scholarships will be awarded to each of 11 students in each grade, $250 for sophomores, $300 for juniors and $750 for seniors.
The program’s purpose is “to promote love of country, knowledge of government and allegiance to the U.S. flag,” the Wisconsin American Legion said.
For information, call Sheri at (608) 745-1090 or email sheri@wilegion.org
