Sen. Janet Bewley, representing Wisconsin’s 25th Senate District, announced Tuesday, Feb. 1, that she will not be running for reelection this fall.
“Serving the people of Northern Wisconsin in the State Legislature has been the honor of my lifetime. When I first ran for office in 2010, I had no idea how rewarding it would be to represent one of the most beautiful and creative parts of this great state,” Bewley said in a statement on Tuesday.
“After four years in the Assembly and almost eight years in the Senate, it is time for me to make way for a new generation of progressive and pragmatic leaders from a part of the state that has produced so many,” she continued.
Bewley said she intended to spend more time with her husband, who also recently retired, and spend more time with her children and grandchildren.
Romaine Quinn, of Cameron and former representative for the 75th State Assembly District, announced in October 2021 he would run as a Republican for the 25th Senate seat. He is the only candidate at this time.
The general election is Nov. 8. A partisan primary will be held Aug. 8 if a party has more than one candidate running for the office.
Bewley currently serves as the Senate minority leader for the Democrats.
