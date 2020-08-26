Embrace, a nonprofit that serves victims of domestic violence in Barron and three neighboring counties, has staff of 18 fulltime personnel, many of whom work with county residents, according to Executive Director Katie Bement.
“We recently obtained a grant of $50,000 from the (Wisconsin) Department of Children and Family Services, and another $40,000 from the (Federal) Office of Violence against Women,” Bement said Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.
Before obtaining the grants, Embrace already provided 24-hour services for Barron County domestic abuse survivors, particularly the “crisis calls” that Embrace staff handles on a daily basis.
“Now, we have a new program under development where our staff are available, in person, to advocate for survivors wherever they show up, be it a hospital, police station or other location,” she added.
The COVID-19 pandemic is making it more complicated to offer these services, but the program is moving forward, according to Bement.
Embrace’s state and federal government support depends on local participation, she added.
About 80 cents of every dollar spent by Embrace comes from grant money, Bement said.
However, Barron and other member counties (Rusk, Washburn and Price) must provide the other 20 cents, either from their health and human services budgets, from private donations, or both.
Bement added that one Embrace staff member is assigned to work exclusively in Barron County, but that further Barron County hiring is under consideration.
