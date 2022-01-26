Northwood Technical College congratulates all students who graduated in December 2021. Midyear graduates will have the opportunity to participate in the spring commencement ceremony.
A nationally top-ranked college and a designated 2021-22 Military Friendly School, Northwood Tech serves the educational and career needs of more than 15,000 residents of Northwestern Wisconsin each year.
With multiple campuses, Northwood Tech offers career-focused associate degree programs, technical diplomas, short-term certificates, customized business training, and a wide array of courses for personal or career enrichment.
Northwood Tech is a member of the Wisconsin Technical College System and is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (www.hlcommission.org).
For more information, call 800.243.9482 or visit northwoodtech.edu. Northwood Technical College is an Equal Opportunity/Access/Affirmative Action/Veterans/Disability Employer and Educator. The graduates include:
Barron
Emily Cerney, Accounting Assistant.
Rebecca Gagner, Substance Abuse Counselor Education.
Dennis King, Dairy Herd Management.
Heidi Tibbits, Human Services Associate.
Erica Tison, Substance Abuse Counselor Education.
Cameron
Andrew Flora, Emergency Medical Technician – Paramedic.
Merissa Miller, Accounting.
Merissa Miller, Accounting Assistant.
Nicholas Oftedahl, Criminal Justice Studies.
Clayton
Landy Benson, Medical Administrative Professional.
Hillsdale
Alicia Scherz, Criminal Justice Studies
Rice Lake
Angela Clark, Criminal Justice Studies.
Lindsey Daniells, Nursing - Associate Degree.
Nicole Doane, Nursing - Associate Degree.
Mckenna Glaser, Nursing - Associate Degree.
Molli Hiber, Business Management.
Anna Lehman, Nursing - Associate Degree.
Jaime Lema Guaman, Customer Service Manager.
Ashley Lewis, Medical Assistan.t
Scott Lundberg, Finance.
Lauren Metheny, Medical Coding Specialist.
Brooke Miller, Medical Coding Specialist.
Marquis Ruffin, Cosmetology.
Cheyenne Suedel, Medical Coding Specialist.
Kelly Thrasher, Nursing - Associate Degree.
Brandon Willis, Emergency Medical Technician – Paramedic.
