COVID-19 cases have risen for a third straight week in Barron County.
The county’s Public Health office reported on Friday, April 22, that there were 39 confirmed cases in the week prior. That is up from just 22 cases the week before and 17 the week before that.
No new deaths were reported.
COVID-19 testing remains available at health care providers, pharmacies and at Barron County Public Health. The testing site is at 410 E. La Salle Ave. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The PCR testing, with results back in 1-2 days, can be scheduled at cur.tv/barron.
Home testing kits can be ordered at www.covid.gov/tests.
To find a vaccination location near you, visit Vaccines.gov or call 211 or 877-947-2211.
