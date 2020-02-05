The third annual Prairie Farm Fun on the Flowage – and Alfalfa Fest Hay River Plunge – will take place Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.
The major sponsors are the Lions Club and the volunteers who run the annual Alfalfa Fest every August.
Fun on the Flowage is a wintertime event intended to bring visitors to Prairie Farm on a cold winter weekend. It’s also a fundraiser to help regenerate the Prairie Farm Flowage as a fishing resource.
The centerpiece event is a demonstration of how ice was cut from area lakes in the “good old days,” with the use of equipment from Pioneer Village Museum, that dates back to World War II.
Several other groups and individuals are involved in this year’s event, according to Bart Gosnell, Prairie Farm business owner (the Packer Inn) and a Lions Club member.
“We are joining forces with the Barron/Chetek Youth Hockey Association to put on a 3-on-3 hockey exhibition,” he said in a January interview. “We’re working with Curt Cutsforth, Mark Bell and Jason Shatley.
“Instead of the ice castle we built last year, we’ll create a three-sided rink with an ice wall for a backstop. You can’t take a slapshot in pond hockey without one.”
Besides the Alfalfa Fest volunteers, the Lions and the hockey club, other helpers include members of the Prairie Farm Wrestling Club and Ladies Civic Club.
Volunteers are still needed. If you’d like to help out, send an email to bartgasonell@yahoo.com
Cold water and hot booyah
Brave volunteers will jump into the icy water of the flowage at 2 p.m. Feb. 8 as part of the second annual Hay River Plunge, organized by the sponsors of Alfalfa Fest, a summer celebration held near Prairie Farm each August. Last year, the event moved to Pioneer Park.
Proceeds will be donated to five area schools, including Prairie Farm, Boyceville, Ridgeland-Dallas, Clayton and Clear Lake.
To sign up for the event, each volunteer needs to donate and/or raise $50, according to coordinator Judy Lehman.
Alfalfa Fest will also serve bowls of hot, homemade booyah, prepared by the Connorsville Cheese Store, along with hot chocolate, in exchange for a free-will offering.
For more information, visit the Alfalfa Fest Facebook page.
Fundraising goal:
restore the flowage
The Hay River Flowage is a major resource for the village of Prairie Farm.
It borders Pioneer Park, a popular campground and home to many community events throughout the year. A wooded sandstone bluff, located south of the park, forms a scenic backdrop to the entire village.
But the flowage, itself, has deteriorated over the years, as a thick layer of silt has accumulated on the river bottom.
Members of the Prairie Farm Lions Club were looking to do something about that when they organized the first “Fun on the Flowage” event in 2018. The goal was to raise about $6,000, the cost of having the bottom of the flowage analyzed by the Department of Natural Resources.
Lions Club members were told that, as long as the silt doesn’t include any hazardous materials, the flowage can be dredged in order to increase its depth and improve it as a fishery.
In January, Gosnell said the club has raised about one-third of what it will cost to perform the study.
Back in the day, the Prairie Farm Flowage was a big recreational resource for the village, he said.
“There was a sand beach and a swim raft to dive off of,” he said. “In the early 1980s, there were swimming lessons and a lifeguard.”
Old timers pulled a lot of fish out of the flowage, Gosnell added.
He recalled that the flowage was drained in the mid-1990s after a log got caught in the floodgate of the Hay River dam.
“The American Legion Hall used to be a saloon,” he said. After the flowage was drained, “they found a cash register, a couple bar stools and some bicycles” on the river bottom.
