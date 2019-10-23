Unused prescription drugs can be dropped off at three locations in the News-Shield circulation area, and at more than 250 other locations throughout Wisconsin, as the state observes the annual Drug Take Back Day this Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.
According to a website recommended by Attorney General Josh Kaul, drugs can be dropped off at the Barron County Justice Center, the Cameron Police Department and at CVS Pharmacy, downtown Barron.
Kaul said Wisconsinites are encouraged to dispose of unwanted and unused medications at Drug Take Back and drug disposal locations.
“The opioid epidemic continues to plague our communities,” Kaul said. “By properly disposing of unused medications at drug drop boxes around the state, we can prevent diversion and addiction.”
Unused or expired medicine should never be flushed or poured down the drain, the Attorney General’s Office added.
Water reclamation facilities are not designed to remove all of them, and trace amounts of pharmaceuticals are showing up in rivers and lakes.
To find a Drug Take Back Location near you, go to: www.doseofrealitywi.gov/find-a-take-back-location/
All waste pharmaceuticals must be generated by a household – no businesses are allowed, the announcement added.
Items that will be accepted include Controlled and non-controlled prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, ointments, patches, inhalers, non-aerosol sprays, creams, vials and pet medications.
Take-back locations will not accept illegal drugs, needles/sharps, acids, aerosol cans, bio-hazardous materials (anything containing a bodily fluid or blood), personal care products (shampoo, soaps, lotions, sunscreens), household hazardous waste (paint, pesticides, oil, gas), mercury thermometers, or vape pens and cartridges.
Citizens can dispose of solid, non-liquid medication(s) by removing the medication from its container and disposing of it directly into a disposal box or into a clear sealable plastic bag. Plastic pill containers should not be collected. Blister packages without the medications being removed are acceptable.
Liquids will be accepted during this initiative. However, the liquids, creams and sprays must be in their original packaging. Liquids without the original packaging will not be accepted.
