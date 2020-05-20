Barron High School has announced the Class of 2020 recipients of the Wisconsin Academic Excellence Scholarship and the Wisconsin Technical Excellence Scholarship, selected by the state statute, according to Linda Mikunda, school counselor.
Michael Nichols is the recipient of the Wisconsin Academic Excellence Scholarship. He plans to pursue a degree in Business at U.W.-Madison. Nichols is the son of Pete and Debbie Nichols.
Brooke Hammann is the recipient of the Wisconsin Technical Excellence Scholarship. She is the daughter of Scot and Becky Hammann, and she plans to attend North Central Technical College for a degree in nursing.
Hammann and Nichols will be the class speakers for the BHS graduation ceremony on Saturday, July 24, Mikunda added.
