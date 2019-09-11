The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate a missing persons case involving a California resident who went missing from the Winter Northern Lights Motel in the village of Winter on Friday, Aug. 30.
Norbert Anthony “Rony” Dantzman, 89, was reported missing to the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 30. Dantzman, a former resident of the area, traveled from California to Winter with family members to attend a family centennial celebration.
Review of motel surveillance cameras shows Dantzman leaving the motel on Aug. 30, at about 9 a.m. The last sighting of Dantzman is believed to have occurred at the Norwood Trailer Court in Winter where eye witnesses indicated they observed an elderly male fitting Dantzman’s description walk through the trailer court and continue to walk north on County W.
Dantzman suffers from dementia and other cognitive issues and has been known to walk away in the past.
The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office along with additional search resources from the region assisted in searching. Extensive searches of the immediate area were conducted utilizing ground searches, canines and areal support. Search efforts continued on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 into the late evening hours. Local law enforcement, public transportation, hospitals and area businesses where notified as well as missing person bulletin Silver Alerts, both regionally and nationwide.
Ground searches resumed on Friday Sept. 6, utilizing members of the Sawyer County Search and Rescue Team, Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office along with Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources personnel. Teams executed extensive grid searches and drone coverage of the area where Dantzman was believed to be last seen.
At this time, efforts to locate or make contact with Dantzman have not been successful.
Dantzman is 5’9” tall, 136 lbs., with brown eyes, gray hair and glasses. He was last seen wearing a light colored checkered shirt, black vest, black pants, black shoes and light colored cap.
If anyone has information about his whereabouts, please contact the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office at 715-634-5213
