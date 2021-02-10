The Barron Community Fund’s Board of Directors met recently to allocate and disburse $20,800.00 raised during the BCF’s 2020 Fall Fund Drive. The generosity of Barron businesses and individuals is very much appreciated every year, but particularly this year, as Covid-19 has affected everyone, personally and economically. The following local nonprofit organizations received community fund monies this year:
City of Barron: Public Library; Youth Sports; Youth Hockey; Community Garden; Backpack Food 4 Kids Program; Food Pantry; Spotlighters; BACC; BHS Post Prom; BHS Comfort Closet; BASD Education Foundation; Nordic Trail Association, Senior Center, Federated Music Club; and Outdoor Pool.
Barron County: Aging/Disabilities Resource Center; Developmental Services, Inc.; Restorative Justice Programs; Boys and Girls Clubs of Barron County; Benjamin’s House Emergency Shelter; Court Appointed Special Advocate Program (CASA) of Western Wisconsin; and Here to the Rescue.
Each organization receiving Barron Community Fund monies completed and returned an application explaining how their members would make use of this year’s funds, which will be used for projects, activities, or services for people in our local community during 2021.
This year’s BCF’s disbursements include support for: enrichment activities promoting literacy through the library’s summer reading program; financial help to keep youth sports fees as low as possible; a new hockey locker room for tournament use; an on-site bathroom at the community garden; food for youth food bags and the Barron Food Pantry; drama production and BACC rental expenses; new sports/fitness equipment for youth and adults; activity and food expenses involved in providing a safe and alcohol-free post-prom environment for high school youth; free personal care and hygiene items, snacks, laundry supplies, and socks for BHS students, as well as gift cards for staff to purchase needed items; financial assistance for BHS graduates continuing their post-secondary educations; loan payment for the cross-country grooming snowmobile and maintenance of the ski trail lighting system; supplies and materials for activities held in the senior center dining room; the musical needs of young and old in our community by bringing guest artists, instruments, and materials to our schools, nursing homes, and retirement homes; multiple poolside shade structures and a handicapped lift for the outdoor pool; Meals-on-Wheels and DAYBREAK programming for Barron County’s aging population; providing a space within the BCDS, Inc. facility to provide local resource listings and schedules and celebrate successes; the emergency needs of BASD students to help them continue their attendance at school; safe and stable temporary housing and case management services for individuals and families facing homelessness; after-school meals/snacks and social, emotional, and academic programming for Barron area youth; training of CASA volunteers who will advocate for the needs of abused and neglected children in the Barron area; and reducing the feline population in Barron County through the neutering and spaying of cats.
Once again, donations to the Barron Community Fund by businesses, organizations, and individuals made this year’s allocations possible. Thanks for supporting our local nonprofit organizations! Let’s celebrate and enjoy these community endeavors!
