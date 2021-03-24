Narrow bands of perennial cover crops, like hay, can significantly cut erosion from so-called “headlands” in farm fields, according to the Barron County Soil & Water Conservation Department.
A new program announced Friday, March 19, offers $500 per acre for areas seeded to a hay crop or $400 per acre when maintained in hay when the rest of the field is rotated back to corn or soybeans.
“This is a pilot program with limited funds,” Tyler Gruetzmacher, county conservationist, said. Interested landowners should contact the department office as soon as possible, by calling (715) 537-6315 or via email at tyler.gruetzmacher@co.barron.wi.us.
The program is based on studies that show the erosion of headlands (or end rows), can be considerable, even in a field that is planted on the contour and generally showing few signs of erosion.
The problem can be alleviated with conversion to grass on the headland.
In many cases, these areas are yielding less than the interior portions of the field, according to the Soil & Water Conservation Department.
Research from Cornell University shows that, on average, headland yields were 14 percent lower for corn grain and 16 percent lower for corn silage. The reduction is due to increased soil erosion over decades of up- and down- slope farming, compaction, shade, and damage from turning of spraying equipment.
Perennial cover crops on headlands can be used as forage or left as a grassland habitat area.
The county plans to use funds “from a collaboration with wastewater treatment plants that are unable to meet their discharge levels without considerable investment,” according to the department press release.
Landowners must meet the following guidelines to qualify for funds:
• The headland must be a resource concern, or showing signs of erosion.
• The field must have been in row crops of corn, soybeans, or snap beans four of the last 10 years.
• If the field is in hay currently, and meets the previous requirement, it can be enrolled in the year the rest of the field is planted to corn.
• Perennial cover must be planted on a large enough area to eliminate planting of headlands or end rows, depending on the width of planting, spraying, and hay equipment with a maximum of 120 feet.
• Seeding will be predominantly grass and clover. Alfalfa is not recommended due to traffic considerations.
• Landowners will receive a single payment after the headland is established in grass, $500 per acre for new planting or $400 per acre when left in established hay.
• Headlands must be maintained in vegetative cover for a minimum of five years. Harvest of the grass is strongly encouraged.
• There will be multiple sorting dates each year as funding allows, depending on funding from the wastewater treatment plants. If there are more applicants than funds available, they will be ranked based on slope and length.
Sorting dates are April 15, June 30 and September 30.
