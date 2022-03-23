Rural Ridgeland historian Lon Christopherson knows that there are not one, but two Plainview Schools that had important roles in the community’s past.
The one in Dunn County – near the intersection of Wisconsin highways 25 and 64, about five miles south of Ridgeland – was once known as the Lost School, Christopherson said during a March 4, 2022, interview in the home he shares with his wife Nancy, several miles east of Ridgeland.
Photos of the school have appeared on “Old Time Ridgeland and Surrounding Area,” a Facebook group page that Christopherson started three years ago.
Christopherson said he learned a lot about the Dunn County Plainview School from a man named Tom Lee, who lives about half a mile away from the school site and still organizes school reunions.
“He told me stories about his grandpa, who was one of the Lost School founders,” Christoperson said. “Tom’s parents provided some of the school photos.”
Ironically, Christopherson is a graduate of another Plainview School – this one in Barron County, just off County Hwy. A, about halfway between Ridgeland and Dallas.
The idea for a social media site started in his mind after he began putting in volunteer hours at Ridgeland Area Library, Christopherson said.
“I was kind of interested in local history before I went to work there,” he said. “But I learned a lot more afterward. It amazed me (to discover) what was in Ridgeland that people nowadays might not know about – the (Blueberry Line) railroad was there, and they had a huge creamery that was once the most modern in the state.”
Christopherson created the Facebook page in spring of 2019, and has been steadily adding posts and photos since then.
“When I worked at the library, someone brought in a book with quite a few photos. I used my phone to take (images from the pages),” he said. “That was pretty cool. There were a lot of photos I never saw before, and I started to think that maybe other people would like to see them, too.”
At first, Christopherson was going to remain an anonymous presence on social media.
“But in a town the size of Ridgeland, people are going to find out sooner or later,” he said. “People have been pretty positive (about the page) and a lot of them give me photos to put there. I am sure there’s a lot more out there and I would certainly like to have more.”
Besides gathering photos from other sources Christopherson had a small collection of his own, including old photos, postcards (including a card showing the Blueberry Line train on its final run), as well as the Prairie Farm Sesquicentennial and Ridgeland Centennial books.
“The 1925 Dunn County History Book is a pretty good source of information too,” he said.
Lon is the son of the late Gordon Christopherson, and still lives on the home farm, in the town of Wilson, that his father purchased in the early 1950s.
At the end of March, he plans to retire from his job as a computer numerically-controlled machinist at Bygd Precision, Ridgeland, where he’s worked for more than 34 years.
“Nancy says she has a list of things for me to do,” he said.
