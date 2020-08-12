The Community Cat Coalition (soon to be renamed Community Cat Rescue and Adoption Center of Barron County) will hold its annual Feral Fest 2020 on Aug. 22, at the Fox Run Tavern, 1515 So. 65th Ave., Eau Claire. The fest will open at 8 a.m. and run until events are finished. The fun will include live music, raffles, a craft show, bean bag toss, kickball, an arm wrestling contest, and plenty of food and refreshments. There is a $10 admission charge with kids under age 7 admitted at no cost.
This is a fundraiser to benefit the Community Cat Coalition of Barron, a nonprofit organization dedicated to rescuing and socializing feral and abandoned cats and kittens. This organization relies entirely on donations to keep their doors open. At the present time there are more than 100 cats and kittens available for adoption.
The Cat Rescue and Adoption Center is located at 23 E. Bracklin Ave., Rice Lake.
