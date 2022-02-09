A bipartisan bill in the Wisconsin Legislature is seeking to provide greater financial support for emergency medical services.
Assembly Bill 874, authored by Republicans Amy Loudenbeck and Senator Mary Felzkowski, would enable municipalities to recover a greater portion of the cost of EMS calls from the Medicaid program. Co-sponsors include regional legislators Sen. Jerry Petrowski-R and Sen. Janet Bewley-D.
The legislation is being introduced in a time when ambulance and EMS service providers are struggling to maintain staffing and financial stability.
Medicaid reimbursement is a significant portion of EMS revenue. But only a portion of each Medicaid call is funded, which doesn’t always cover the provider’s costs. The legislation sets up a process that local EMS systems can use to increase their Medicaid reimbursement.
Municipal lobbying groups are supporting the bill.
“It’s well-documented that the emergency medical infrastructure in this state is in dire fiscal condition,” said Wisconsin Towns Association Executive Director Mike Koles. “Calls for service are increasing, but revenues aren’t keeping up. That’s a formula for disaster.”
“Nearly 80 percent of the emergency medical services in Wisconsin are owned, operated, or supported by city, village and town governments,” said League of Wisconsin Municipalities Executive Director Jerry Deschane. “As such, they suffer from a system for funding local government that is broken and needs comprehensive reform. AB 874 is a welcome shot in the arm.”
The bill’s authors stated that it is not a cure all, but will help ambulance service providers overseen by local governments.
They added, “There isn’t a one size fits all solution to address all of these issues, instead a multifaceted approach that helps communities of all sizes is going to be key in making sure the EMS system as a whole is viable and successful for years to come.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.