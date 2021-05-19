Former long-time Barron County agricultural agent Don Drost was recently named to the National and State Associations for County Agriculture Agents Hall of Fame.
Drost served as agricultural agent in Barron County, Wis., for 27 years specializing in farm management, general agriculture education, and in administration. He received various awards within UW Extension, including National and State Associations for County Agriculture Agents (NACAA and WACAA), and is a highly respected colleague and community member.
According to the NACAA:
“The impacts of Don’s programs were recognized throughout the state and based on the needs of his clientele. Dairy production was the major agricultural industry in Barron county, represented by 1,400 county dairy farms. Don also served a wide range of the programming needs of all county farmers. Don initiated an annual UW-Extension Dairy Road Show event to draw special emphasis to the dairy industry in Northwest Wisconsin. He attracted nationally recognized presenters, industry representatives, and hundreds of dairy farmers attended the event each year.
“Through Don’s efforts, producers, educators and industry professionals collaborated to establish Barron County Agriculture Promoters. This initiative supported and encouraged agricultural education and activities throughout the county, targeting non-farm community members to inform them of the importance of agriculture to the local economy. To highlight this effort, Don served as executive secretary in hosting the Agriculture Technology Days in 1987, one of the largest agricultural exhibitions and shows in the nation.
“Don was recognized for his variety and scope of excellence in agricultural education with the University of Wisconsin-Extension Excellence in Agricultural Programming award. He was promoted to the rank of Professor within the UW-Extension Ag/Ag Business Department. In addition to his program efforts Don served for three years as the academic Department Chair for all Agriculture Agents in Wisconsin.
“His dedication to the association is demonstrated through the numerous committees he was involved with. Don served the Wisconsin Association in an assortment of leadership positions. In 1990 he began his leadership with NACAA and held the positions of North Central Vice Director and Regional Director roles before being elected to serve as the NACAA Vice President, President-Elect, President and Past President.
“On a humanitarian level, Don is a dedicated contributor to his community. He served over 40 years as a county 4-H leader, including leading the 4-H Ontario youth exchange program for 15 years. Don is active in his faith and serves as his church’s parish council chair; men’s club president; lector; and usher. He is involved with community organizations and has served leadership roles with the Barron County Rotary, Cameron School District, Rice Lake curling club, and local telecommunications telephone cooperative where he currently serves as Chairman of the Board.”
