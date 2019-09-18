More than 1,000 students are expected to attend a Barron County Career Day, organized in part by the Barron County Economic Development Corporation.
The event will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at the Barron County Fairgrounds.
In what is described as a “hands-on career fair experience, students will learn about career educational opportunities available in the region and explore career paths.”
They will also learn how to “link what they learn in school with knowledge and skills they need for success in careers and college.”
The event is being coordinated by the Barron County Job Center, 331 S. Main St., Rice Lake. The office serves 30 communities in Barron and Polk counties
For further information, or to inquire about attending or making a presentation at the event, contact Paul Baribeau, Workforce Resources, Inc., (715) 308-8658, or via email: baribeaup@workforceresource.org
