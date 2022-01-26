The Village of Ridgeland held its annual caucus Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, and there will be two familiar names on the ballot to fill two-year terms for village president one trustee.
According to Village Clerk Kristin Huset, incumbent Village President Bill Espeseth and Trustee Todd Miller will run for re-election.
Espeseth, a former village president years ago, is in the midst of a second stint in office, and Miller is a veteran trustee, having served several terms of service, Huset added.
There are no vacant offices on the Ridgeland Village Board ballot this year, she added.
