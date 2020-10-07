“The Dog Logs” will be presented by the Barron Spotlighters at Barron Area Community Center Friday and Saturday, Oct. 16-17 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 18 at 2:30 p.m. The play is a collection of hilarious and heartbreaking monologues, which examine the lives of dogs from every breed, age and situation. Telling stories of friendship, romance, and revenge, The Dog Logs is a refreshing take on canine life that is touching and surprisingly human.
Originally the show was scheduled at The Enchanted Barn in cooperation with the Barron County Humane Society; however, concerns related to COVID 19 caused the show to be postponed. After much thought and consideration, the Spotlighters decided to open their regular 2020-2021 season with The Dog Logs. Because the theatre is large, it makes it possible to block seats off to require social distancing. In addition, face masks will be strongly encouraged and some will be available for those who do not have them.
Cast in the show are theatre veterans Dave Blumer and Lana Blumer from Chetek, Liz Rucinski from Canton, Dick Reiten from Cameron, Al Nimtz and Amy Kirby from Bloomer and John Zook from Rice Lake/Eau Claire. Most are well known to the Barron Spotlighters’ stage; however, they have never been portrayed as they are in The Dog Logs. The show is directed by another veteran, Beth Halverson.
The show is hilarious and touching, but not recommended for small children because they might be bothered by some of the situations the dogs find themselves in. Cost of the show is $13, with $1 of each ticket going to the Barron County Humane Society to support their efforts. Reservations are not required, but since attendees at each show will be limited to approximately 50 in order to maintain social distancing, come early to ensure you are able to attend the performance you choose. If you have questions feel free to send a message to Barronspotlighters@gmail.com or call 715-537-9212.
“Barron Spotlighters appreciates your continued support during these difficult times. If you feel uncomfortable attending a public event, and would like to make a contribution to the organization, no matter how small, it would be much appreciated. Revenue from our productions pays our bills and makes it possible for us to continue presenting quality shows to the community.”
