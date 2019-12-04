As a child in the tiny community of Scranton, in western North Dakota, Twin Cities singer Kat Perkins loved watching Christmas-themed variety shows.
“I grew up in the era of ‘Hee-Haw,’ and ‘The Osmonds,’” Perkins said in a phone interview just before Thanksgiving. “They were super popular and everyone seemed to love them.”
It’s with that kind of show in mind that Perkins and her team will bring their Christmas show to town when she performs at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at the Barron Area Community Center.
“This will be the fifth year we’ve done a Christmas show,” Perkins said. “It’s got a lot of theatrical content, and it’s different from the rock band I tour with in the summertime, or the corporate and casino parties we do. I’ll tap dance, and my dad will play the French horn with me, and tell some embarrassing childhood stories about me.”
Perkins said she plans to welcome Barron performer Chris Kroeze to the BACC stage. Like her, Kroeze is a veteran finalist on NBC’s “The Voice” (he in 2018, she in 2014).
“And we like to feature other guest singers from each community at our shows,” she added. “Some are students from my summer music camp who want to be onstage. Plus we are working on lining up someone from the Barron area. I’ve reached out to a couple of people and the (Barron Area School District) music teachers.”
Fans can see some examples of Perkins’ Christmas program by searching out “Kat Perkins Music” on Youtube, and can purchase tickets online by linking to her website at www.katperkinsmusic.com
Perkins was already a veteran Twin Cities area performer, when she had to miss a year of touring after undergoing vocal surgery in 2010. But she made a comeback in 2014 when, under the tutelage of Maroon Five’s Adam Levine, she made the finals on “The Voice.”
In the five years since that experience, Perkins, who is managed by Barron area resident Zach Schauf, has maintained a busy schedule of singing appearances. She has performed for deployed U.S. military overseas and has done motivational speaking at schools (including a visit to Barron in 2015).
