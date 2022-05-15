Originally planned for Tuesday, May 17, the closure of County A under US 53 south of the Barron County city of Chetek has been moved to Wednesday, May 18.
The closure is expected to be in place from 4 a.m. to noon as concrete for a new deck on the northbound US 53 bridge over County A is poured. Traffic will be detoured via County SS and County AA.
Replacing the concrete deck on the northbound US 53 bridge is part of a project between the Chippewa County line and US 8 that resurfaces US 53, makes bridge repairs and cleans culverts.
During construction, US 53 remains open to traffic, but motorists can expect continuous single-lane closures in the northbound direction for the duration of the project. There also is a maximum 13-foot width restriction between County M in New Auburn and County I near Chetek.
Construction started April 4 and is scheduled for completion in October.
