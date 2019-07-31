Prairie Farm native George Christenson was putting the final touches on a new home earlier in July 2019 when he stopped for a quick phone conversation about an old event in a new place.
Alfalfa Fest, a fundraiser to benefit area hospice programs and schools, will take place from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Pioneer Park, Prairie Farm.
Since 2003, the event has taken place at Christenson’s former home, a farm between Prairie Farm and Boyceville.
“But after all these years, I decided to back away from my herd, sell the farm and move back to our home farm on the other side of Prairie Farm,” Christenson said. “My family homesteaded it in 1878.”
Alfalfa Fest began shortly after Christenson lost his wife, Holly Jean, to cancer, in 2003.
“In 2002, I finally got her to quit working,” he said. “I figured we would be fine – we could sit around and watch our goats. Six months later, she (got sick).”
Alfalfa Fest evolved after “a conversation (that included) beverages and a (Green Bay) Packer game,” he added.
At first, the event was held to benefit cancer research. Over time, it attracted other volunteers who have lost loved ones to cancer.
And focus has changed as well, Christenson said. Alfalfa Fest now raises money for three hospice programs: Mayo Clinic Home Health, Marshfield Medical Center and St. Croix (with branches in Eau Claire and two locations in Minnesota).
Christenson said the event also raises money for schools in Boyceville, Prairie Farm, Ridgeland, Dallas, Clear Lake and Clayton.
Special events begin at 11 a.m. this Saturday, Aug. 3, with a kids’ scavenger hunt, barbecue chicken dinner, DJ music and a silent auction.
Door prizes will be drawn between 12 noon and 2:30 p.m., followed by a live auction at 3 p.m. – including a Canada fishing trip.
Burgers will be served starting at 5 p.m., and live music will be performed by The Cutaways from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Alfalfa Fest will also offer several all-day events at Pioneer Park, including a bounce house and petting zoo for children, and hayrides.
