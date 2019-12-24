Eleven “rememberers” gathered at the Ridgeland Library on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, for the monthly “Senior Memories” meeting.
Since deer hunting season was near, that was our lead topic for the day.
Dennis Jacobson said the first official deer hunting season in Dunn County did not start until 1958. Previously, deer were hunted up north. Dennis was a member of a group that hunted near Gordon.
He spoke of an uncertain time when he got lost in the woods after darkness had already fallen. It was really dark with no moon, but he continued to search for the camp. As time passed and he still couldn’t find his way back so he decided he should prepare to spend the night outdoors.
Just as he found a tree to take shelter under, he heard a car horn honk. It was a member from the camp, and they continued to honk so Dennis followed the sound and got back to camp. He didn’t have to sleep outside after all.
Deer herds moved south in the state in the late fifties when they discovered that many farmers here provided them with free food in corn and alfalfa fields. Deer brought wood ticks with them, Dennis said prior to that time we didn’t have wood ticks around here. Participants agreed that as kids they played in the woods and meadows and didn’t have a problem with wood ticks.
Dennis recalled a couple of young guys who shot a deer which they thought was a buck, but, on closer inspection proved to be a doe. Since they didn’t have the mandatory doe tag they covered the animal with snow and planned to return later to claim their venison. The joke was on them however, as the deer was missing when they went back.
Dennis also “captivated us” when he spoke of losing his appetite for deer liver when liver worms crawled out of the organ when the meat hit the frying pan.
Dennis displayed his collection of deer tags including several of the old-style metal clip on tags as well as the more modern vinyl back tags which were perforated so you could detach and turn in a portion with your number on it. Now, proof of deer harvest is all reported on the computer. Licenses this year cost $24 and you can take 2 doe and one buck, he added.
People who lived in or near the village of Ridgeland remarked that it’s unfortunate that hunting isn’t permitted within village limits. Tales of animals bravely walking the streets and backyards of the community in broad daylight were mentioned.
Others remarked that visitors from the south marveled at the number of deer in our area.
“We have to make a ruckus to scare them away from the shrubbery and poinsettias” remarked one individual. Cleo mentioned that Lowell was so pleased to see a real big buck in his brand-new scope. Upon lowering the gun, he was disappointed to find that the prize was really only a little fawn.
Deer hunting is often pleasurable, but it isn’t without bitter elements. Virginia remarked that her daughter-in-law was shot in the leg and another member said Alf Lee was killed in a deer hunting accident some years ago.
Eunice recounted how a bear actually crawled up into their pick-up box to enjoy a treat of apples that had been left there. Jan M. told the story of the bear that got into her garage and resulted in injury to herself when she tripped and fell. The startled bear ran right over her in his haste to get away. Jan injured her wrist and needed a few stitches.
Since we were on the subject of other critters, Dennis told about the Sand Hill Cranes, which enjoyed a $132 banquet when they went right down his newly planted sweet corn rows and plucked every single kernel from the ground. Wild turkeys, and crows are also known to steal seeds from the soil.
As we were wrapping up the session, Tom Lee showed us an original red brick from the Menomonie Brickyard, it was embossed with the initials of the factory which was located down in the flats near the Red Cedar River and just off of present day Wisconsin Hwy. 29. Tom said he went on a 4-H field trip to the plant in his youth. Others mentioned that Parker Pens were once made in Menomonie too. Also, a starch factory was located there.
We then morphed into a discussion about lefse making. Real potatoes versus potato flakes and irrigated versus non-irrigated potatoes were popular talking points.
However, we decided to pursue that discussion more in depth in our Dec. 18 session, when we talked about celebrating Christmas in the good old days.
These memory moments are open to everyone; you don’t have to be from Ridgeland or even a senior citizen to come and talk, or just listen.
Join us the third Wednesday of each month at 9:30 a.m. at the Ridgeland Library.
