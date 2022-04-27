Barron Girl Scout Troop 3236 has earned the second highest award in Girl Scouting, the Silver Award. The troop was invited to receive their Silver Award at the Girl Scouts of Distinction Award Banquet on Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Chippewa Falls.
To earn their award, the girls needed to identify an issue they cared about within their community, take action and then complete the project. The project had to take a minimum of 50 hours of work, according to Jennifer Horstman, Barron Troop 3236 Leader.
After speaking with Katie Bard, Shelter Manager for the Humane Society of Barron County, the troop decided to take action and build an enrichment play area for the shelter animals.
The troop hosted brat sales at Barron’s Music in the Park and Fall Fest to raise money for the project. Local businesses, family members and friends also donated.
Overall, the troop raised close to $2,000 which was used to purchase a sit/stand table and a hurdle. A family friend of the troop donated a tunnel. Once the items arrived, the scouts worked under the direction of Katie and installed the items at the shelter.
It was a very rewarding project for the girls to complete and the Humane Society of Barron County was very appreciative of the new enrichment area for the shelter animals. It was a very successful project. Congratulations to Barron Troop 3236!
