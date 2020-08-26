Daily commutes between Barron and Regions Hospital, St. Paul, Minn., have quickly become part of the normal, daily routine for local resident Missy Weise.
She gets in the car each day and goes to visit her husband, Rusty, who was injured on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a car that suddenly pulled out in front of him on U.S. Hwy. 63, not far from Clear Lake.
Weise sustained severe facial injuries, a broken rib and wrist, later undergoing 12 hours of surgery to repair the facial injuries. Although he’s no longer sedated and his breathing has improved, Weise can’t communicate verbally because his jaw is wired shut. He is capable of nodding and/or giving a thumbs-up signal.
In a statement submitted Monday, Aug. 24, Missy Weise said the family is looking for ways to connect with Rusty via video chat, so that he can communicate with his children, William, age 16 (who was on a motorcycle ride with his parents when the accident occurred), Amelia, 15, and Wyatt, 13, as Rusty’s condition improves.
In a later phone interview on Monday, Missy said her medical skills as an advance practice nurse definitely came in handy after the accident, as she helped care for Rusty before he was flown to the hospital.
As far as her daily routine is concerned, Missy said the kids can look after things at home.
“I have a very supportive place of employment,” she added. “They told me, do what you need to do to take care of him.”
Rusty “would love to receive cards and letters from family and friends,” she added in the statement.
Cards can be sent to Salem Lutheran Church, c/o Rusty Weise, 1360 E LaSalle Ave.
