Feral Fest 2019, a benefit for the Community Cat Coalition of Barron County, will take place Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Highway Repair, 1631 U.S. Hwy. 8 (formerly Kadinger’s Auto Salvage), Barron.
Based out of a building at 23 E. Bracklin St., in Rice Lake, the coalition is “an organization dedicated to the care, sheltering and feeding of stray abandoned and feral cats.”
Highway Repair owner Steve Brock said the event will be held at the Barron property in part because his mother, Kari Harrison, is president of the Community Cat Coalition board of directors.
“We worked with animal shelters in the past, and after the 2017 tornado, we realized something had to be done about feral cats in Barron County,” he said.
Brock said he and his staff would prepare the grounds for activities, including a large grassy area where the salvage yard used to be.
Admission is $5 for those age 18-older, and free for those under 18.
Registration starts at 8 a.m.
Three competitions will take place during the day, including a kickball tournament at 10 a.m., a beanbag event at 12 noon and mud wrestling after 8 p.m.
Two kinds of raffles will take place.
There will be kids’ games, a vendor fair, and live music played by eight bands throughout the day.
Food and refreshments will be served.
For information, call (715) 296-2287, visit www.communitycatscoaliition.org, or search for Community Cat Coalition of Barron County on Facebook.
