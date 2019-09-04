The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources was notified by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection that a captive elk on a captive elk farm in Burnett County tested positive for CWD.
State law requires that the Wisconsin DNR enact a ban on feeding and baiting of deer in counties or portions of counties within a 10-mile radius of a captive or free-roaming domestic or wild animal that tests positive for CWD or tuberculosis.
This will create a three-year baiting and feeding ban in Burnett County and two-year baiting and feeding bans for Barron, Polk and Washburn counties beginning Sept. 1, 2019. All four counties are already considered CWD-affected due to the 2011 wild CWD positive deer detection in Washburn County.
Hunters should check the DNR’s baiting and feeding webpage frequently for updates, as new baiting and feeding bans may be enacted in 2019 with new CWD detections.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.