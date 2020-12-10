Five children were injured when their horse and buggy were struck from behind by a pickup truck Monday, Dec. 7, on Hwy. M near the Barron and Washburn county line.
At approximately 3:36 p.m., the Washburn County Sheriff's Office responded to a vehicle versus horse and buggy crash. The location of the crash was on Hwy. M near Church Road.
The horse and buggy was occupied by five children. The horse and buggy was north bound on Hwy. M, and was rear ended by a pick-up truck. All five children were injured, two of which were hospitalized. The horse was put down at the scene.
The driver of the pick-up truck, Robert Dulian, 67, of Sarona, was arrested for operating while intoxicated and transported to the Washburn County Jail. He was later released on a $10,000 cash bond.
A GoFundMe page for the family is nearing its $10,000 goal within just a day of being posted.
