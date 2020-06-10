Each year the Barron Chamber of Commerce seeks participants for their Young Ambassador program. Young Ambassadors are local students who represent the chamber and the community for a term of one year. During that year, the ambassadors participate in a number of local activities, which serve the community.
Points are awarded for each activity they participate in, with the opportunity to earn up to $500 in scholarship money at the end of their term. This year’s participants were Barron High School students, Lauren Maas, Jada Brunkow and Kami Zurn.
Lauren Maas, a senior, has served as a Young Ambassador for 4 years. In addition to being a Young Ambassador, Lauren was an Honor Roll student and involved with activities such as FFA and softball.
Jada Brunkow, a junior, has previously served as a Young Ambassador. Jada volunteers through school and church and has maintained academic Honor Roll status. She is a basketball player, helps with camps, and does books for children’s basketball games.
Kami Zurn, a sophomore, served as a Young Ambassador her freshman year. Kami has helped with elementary summer school classes, maintained honor roll status, served food to the homeless, and volunteered at the Humane Society in addition to her Ambassador responsibilities.
During this year, the Young Ambassadors assisted with numerous community activities, including attendance at several area parades, welcoming new Barron businesses, assisting with Music in the Park, helping with the Fall Fest children’s games, the Halloween Trunk or Treat, as well as Santa’s Workshop at the BACC.
Any high school students interested in representing the Barron Chamber of Commerce as a Young Ambassador for the 2020-2021 school year, should please contact Chamber representative, Jessica Havenor, (havenor.jessica@mayo.edu) for more information.
